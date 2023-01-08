 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro storm Congress in Brazil’s capital

Brazilian security personnel and supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro clashed on Monday near the capital's police headquarters, following the arrest of an Indigenous chief involved in recent protests. On Wednesday, the leftist Lula received official documentation that he is presid…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia. Some are calling for a military intervention to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power.

Images on TV channel Globo News showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many of them wearing green and yellow, the colors of the flag that have also come to symbolize the Bolsonaro government.

The incidents recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, something many political analysts and the judiciary Bolsonaro have warned about for months. But in this case it is likely that Congress and the Supreme Court had limited personnel inside the buildings on a Sunday.

