Supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro storm Congress in Brazil’s capital

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia. Some are calling for a military intervention to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power.
Images on TV channel Globo News showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many of them wearing green and yellow, the colors of the flag that have also come to symbolize the Bolsonaro government.
The incidents recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, something many political analysts and the judiciary Bolsonaro have warned about for months. But in this case it is likely that Congress and the Supreme Court had limited personnel inside the buildings on a Sunday.
Today’s top pics: Brazil Bolsonaro Bicentennial and more
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) walks into the locker room after playing her final game, a Storm loss to the Las Vegas Aces in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird reacts to fans chanting "Thank you Sue" after the Storm were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal to the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, left, and businessman Luciano Hang attend the military parade commemorating the bicentennial of the country's independence from Portugal, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro points up during a military parade to celebrate the bicentennial of the country's independence from Portugal, in Brasília, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gather at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept.7, 2022, as the country celebrates the bicentennial of its independence. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a military parade commemorating the bicentennial of the country's independence in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street to attend her first Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
British Prime Minister Liz Truss holds her first cabinet meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 the day after being installed as Prime Minister. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
Newspapers with pictures of new Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss are seen outside a newsagent in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Truss become the UK's 56th prime minister Tuesday, after being appointed by the Queen at Balmoral Castle. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
Hand crew members walk in a line to battle a wildfire Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Models prepare to show the fashion from Li Qingwei for China Fashion Week in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
Spectators watch as a model walks during the Dieyingchongchong show by designer Dong Yaer for China Fashion Week in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
Models prepare for the Dieyingchongchong show by designer Dong Yaer for China Fashion Week in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, center, in a yellow ceremonial hat, watches a welcome dance performed by Tibetan artists, as he arrives at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Exiled Tibetans prayed for the long life of their spiritual leader. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Ashwini Bhatia
Karol G performs during the opening night of her "Strip Love" tour at the Allstate Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Rob Grabowski
Palestinian farmers collect guava at the start of the annual harvest season in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Fatima Shbair
Tampa Bay Rays' Yu Chang celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Mike Carlson
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a residential building in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
A relative cries next to the body of Viacheslav Nalyvaiko, a Ukrainian military officer killed during fighting against Russians, during his funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Los Angeles Angels' Magneuris Sierra, center, celebrates with Matt Duffy (5), Chad Wallach, second from left, and Luis Rengifo (2) after hitting a single on a bunt, causing Andrew Velazquez to score during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The Angels won 5-4. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!