 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Survey: Jump in German business optimism despite pandemic
0 comments
AP

Survey: Jump in German business optimism despite pandemic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Survey: Jump in German business optimism despite pandemic

The buildings of the banking district are seen during sunrise in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 26, 2021.

 Michael Probst

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German businesses grew more optimistic in March, despite a growing number of coronavirus cases and a looming tightening of pandemic restrictions, according to a closely watched survey released Friday.

The Ifo institute's index of business sentiment rose to its highest rate since June 2019, as Europe's industrial motor whirred on largely unhurt by the damage that the pandemic has done to the wider economy.

The survey index climbed to 96.6 points from 92.7 points in February, the institute said.

The manufacturing sector saw optimism rise to levels last seen in November 2010, amid a hike in demand for industrial goods.

The services sector also made gains, with the exception of hospitality businesses that were still suffering from pandemic restrictions.

Optimism in the construction and retail sectors also grew. While small retailers continued to complain about weak business, bicycle sellers and florists expect continued brisk trade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Peggy La reacts to prayer vigil for Asian community

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
World

Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

+21
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
World

Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting.

German Cabinet approves 2022 budget plan with more new debt
World

German Cabinet approves 2022 budget plan with more new debt

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved 2022 budget plans that will see rules against running up new debt suspended for the third consecutive year as the government seeks to help Europe's biggest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

+9
North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US
World

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News