Suspect charged with murder in death of American student Catherine Serou in Russia

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in Russia after the death of Catherine Serou, an American student who vanished last week in the country's Nizhny Novgorod region, a local court told CNN Sunday.

The Gorodetsky City Court in the region said the suspect, identified by the court only as P., has been detained until August 15 for murder. There is no indication from the court that the suspect has entered a plea.

Serou, 34, was a student at the State University of Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow. Her body was found in the Nizhny Novgorod region on Saturday.

The court alleged in a statement Sunday that the suspect picked Serou up in his car last Tuesday, June 15, before killing her about an hour later.

According to the court's statement, the suspect saw the victim, identified as S., at a bus stop around 7 p.m. local time that night and offered her a ride.

At about 8 p.m., the court alleged, the suspect stopped in a forested area where, during a quarrel, he hit the victim several times with his fist and stabbed her at least twice with a knife he had.

The victim died of her injuries at the scene, the court's statement said.