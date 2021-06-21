Suu Kyi tells lawyers trial testimony against her is wrong

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for Myanmar's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, said Monday she told them some of the testimony against her was wrong in her trial on criminal charges that could send her to prison and end her political career.

In the trial, now in its second week. Suu Kyi is charged with illegally importing walkie-talkies for her bodyguards’ use, unlicensed use of the radios, spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest, and violating COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign.

Critics of the ruling military junta say the case is meant to discredit her and legitimize its seizure of power. The charges in the trial are relatively minor, but if she is convicted could keep her from contesting a new election promised by the military within two years of its takeover.

Even if Suu Kyi is acquitted, there are two more serious charges against her that have yet to go to trial: violating a state secrets act, a holdover from British colonial law that is punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment, and accepting bribes, which carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence.