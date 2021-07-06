Suu Kyi's lawyers fight over evidence in Myanmar trial

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi argued strongly Tuesday against the introduction of evidence by prosecutors against her on a sedition charge, saying it did not follow established judicial procedures.

Suu Kyi is under detention and is being tried on several charges, including an allegation that she illegally imported walkie-talkies for her bodyguards’ use and used the radios without a license, and violated COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on two occasions during the 2020 election campaign.

She went on trial on June 14 in a closed court in the capital, Naypyitaw, in proceedings that the military-installed government is widely seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control.

The military took power in February after ousting Suu Kyi’s elected government and arresting her and other top officials in her government and National League for Democracy party, which was about to begin a second five-year term in office after a landslide election victory last November.

The sedition charge, which is sometimes called incitement, provides for up to two years’ imprisonment for anyone found guilty of causing fear or alarm that could provoke an offense against the state or public tranquility. It has been criticized as a catch-all statute used for political repression.