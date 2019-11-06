Sweden charges Iraqi man with spying for Iran
0 comments
AP

Sweden charges Iraqi man with spying for Iran

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A 46-year-old Iraqi man was on Wednesday charged with spying for Iran by gathering information on Iranian refugees in Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Prosecutor Hans-Jorgen Hanstrom said the man, who was not identified, collected "personal information" about Iranian Arabs, known as Ahvazis, for Iran "under the cover of representing an Arabic online newspaper."

The man is suspected of "having photographed and filmed Ahvazi conference delegates and demonstration participants in Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden," Hanstrom said in a statement.

The man was active during a four-year period ending February 2019, and also allegedly infiltrated online forums for opposition supporters, and gathered login information for routers, he said.

Hanstrom added the man allegedly communicated with Iranian intelligence agents via the internet or at personal meetings, including in Tehran. Iran's Persian-dominated government is often accused of discriminating against its ethnic Arab minority.

Part of the 1,700-page preliminary investigation carried out by the Swedish Prosecution Authority's National Security Unit and the Swedish Security Service, known as SAPO, is confidential.

The man who has dual Iraqi and Swedish citizenships, was arrested Feb. 27 and a Stockholm court remanded him in detention on March 1, SAPO said.

Spying on refugees is "a very serious crime," the agency said, adding it means that "people who are already vulnerable do not dare to exercise their constitutionally protected freedoms and rights in Sweden."

The Stockholm District Court said the trial against the man would start Nov. 19 and run until Dec. 11 and part of it would be held behind closed doors.

The accused man denies the charge.

———

Olsen contributed from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
3rd strong quake this month kills 5 in southern Philippines
World

3rd strong quake this month kills 5 in southern Philippines

  • Updated

KIDAPAWAN, Philippines (AP) — The third strong earthquake this month killed five people Thursday, injured several others and destroyed buildings that were already damaged by the earlier shaking in a devastated region in the southern Philippines, officials said.

+4
Report says CIA-trained Afghan forces behind war atrocities
World

Report says CIA-trained Afghan forces behind war atrocities

  • Updated

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heavily armed men burst into the home in the middle of night, hustling four brothers into separate rooms, their hands bound. Afghan special forces then shot them in the head and heart. The operation, the CIA-trained Afghan unit said, targeted Islamic State militants in a remote region of eastern Nangarhar Province.

+12
Survivors say burning train took 20 minutes to stop, 74 dead
World

Survivors say burning train took 20 minutes to stop, 74 dead

  • Updated

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A raging fire swept through a train in Pakistan's eastern Punjab Province on Thursday, killing 74 people, and survivors said afterward it took nearly 20 minutes for the train to stop amid contradictory reports about the condition of the train's brakes.

World

Egypt to try train conductor in death of youth

  • Updated

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's top prosecutor says a train conductor who allegedly forced two poor street vendors without tickets to jump off a moving train, leading to the death of one of the youths, will stand trial.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News