Sweden charges Iraqi man with spying for Iran

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A 46-year-old Iraqi man was on Wednesday charged with spying for Iran by gathering information on Iranian refugees in Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Prosecutor Hans-Jorgen Hanstrom said the man, who was not identified, collected "personal information" about Iranian Arabs, known as Ahvazis, for Iran "under the cover of representing an Arabic online newspaper."

The man is suspected of "having photographed and filmed Ahvazi conference delegates and demonstration participants in Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden," Hanstrom said in a statement.

The man was active during a four-year period ending February 2019, and also allegedly infiltrated online forums for opposition supporters, and gathered login information for routers, he said.

Hanstrom added the man allegedly communicated with Iranian intelligence agents via the internet or at personal meetings, including in Tehran. Iran's Persian-dominated government is often accused of discriminating against its ethnic Arab minority.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Part of the 1,700-page preliminary investigation carried out by the Swedish Prosecution Authority's National Security Unit and the Swedish Security Service, known as SAPO, is confidential.