 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sweden's parliament approves first female prime minister

  • Updated
  • 0
Sweden's parliament approves first female prime minister

FILE - Sweden's Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson gestures, after being elected to party chairman of the Social Democratic Party at the Social Dedmocratic Party congress in Gothenburg, Sweden, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Sweden’s parliament on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 approved Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister, tapping the finance minister who recently became the new leader of the Social Democratic party.Andersson was tapped to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year.

 Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s parliament on Wednesday approved Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister, tapping the finance minister who recently became the new leader of the Social Democratic party.

Andersson was tapped to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year.

The development marked a milestone for Sweden, viewed for decades as one of Europe's most progressive countries when it comes to gender relations, but which had yet to have a woman in the top political post. Lofven's government has describes itself as “feminist,” putting equality between women and men at the heart of national and international work.

In a speech to parliament, Amineh Kakabaveh, an independent lawmaker who supported Andersson, noted that Sweden is currently celebrating the 100th anniversary of a decision to introduce universal and equal suffrage in the Scandinavian country.

“If women are only allowed to vote but are never elected to the highest office, democracy is not complete,” Kakabaveh who is of Iranian Kurdish descent, said.

“There is something symbolic in this decision," she added.

In the 349-seat Riksdag, 117 lawmakers voted yes to Andersson, 174 rejected her while 57 abstained and one lawmaker was absent.

People are also reading…

In all, the opposition cast 174 votes against Andersson but under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can be named and govern as long as a parliamentary majority — a minimum of 175 lawmakers — is not against them.

Lofven has been leading the Swedish government in a caretaking capacity until a new government is formed, something expected Friday. Andersson likely will form a two-party, minority government with her Social Democrats and the Green Party.

Andersson, 54, sought to secure the backing of the two smaller parties that supported Sweden’s previous center-left, minority government led by Lofven — the Left Party and the Center Party. Both abstained from voting against Andersson.

After days of talks, Andersson and the Left Party reached a deal to win the latter's support. The deal focused on pensions and they on a supplement of of up to 1,000 kronor ($111) for about 700,000 pensioners on low incomes.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

BEIJING (AP) — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry stuck to its line Friday that it wasn’t aware of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai, the tennis professional who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her.

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions.

Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook

Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Years after coming under scrutiny for contributing to ethnic and religious violence in Myanmar, Facebook still has problems detecting and moderating hate speech and misinformation on its platform in the Southeast Asian nation, internal documents viewed by The Associated Press show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News