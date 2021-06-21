Sweden's PM loses confidence vote amid housing crisis

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday amid a housing crisis and skyrocketing real estate prices, making him the first Swedish government leader ever to lose such a motion.

The vote was initiated by the small Left Party, an ally of the minority government that is not in the two-party center-left coalition but had provided the votes to pass legislation.

At the center of a controversy that sparked the Left Party to lose confidence and vote against Lofven are plans to deregulate Sweden’s housing market because of accelerating price increases that took place during the pandemic.

Sweden has strict regulations on rents aimed at maintaining affordable prices in larger cities. However, this disincentives property developers from building new homes for the rental market. People needing to rent a home can find themselves waiting for years for a contract, and buying property is increasingly hard amid soaring home prices.

However, the Left Party fears that deregulating the rental market will lead to rapid price increases and deeper segregation between rich and poor.