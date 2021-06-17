Swedish leader to decide what's best after confidence vote

The prime minister has two options if a no-confidence motion passes: calling a snap election or putting in "a request for dismissal” and becoming the head of a caretaker government. There is no clear alternative to Lofven for prime minister.

On Thursday, three opposition parties — the center-right Moderates and the Christian Democrats, and the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats which is rooted in a neo-Nazi movement — said they would join the Left Party in voting against the government.

“This government should never have taken office. We have already voted ‘no’ to Stefan Lofven several times. We will, of course, do it again,” Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristerssons said.

The governing coalition holds 116 parliament seats. All together, the four parties opposing Lofven have 181 lawmakers. To succeed, a vote of no confidence must be supported by an absolute majority, which is 175 votes.

However, both the center-left and the center-right blocs have refused to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats, the country's third-largest party, which made great strides in the September 2018 national election.