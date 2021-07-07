Swedish PM wins support in parliament to form new government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven narrowly won support from lawmakers Wednesday to form a new government after leading the country in a caretaking capacity since late last month.

Lofven received 116 votes in the 349-seat Riksdagen in favor of giving him the mandate, with 60 abstentions. In Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority — a minimum 175 votes — against them. A total 173 votes were cast against Lofven Wednesday..

Lawmakers from the Center Party and the Left Party abstained from voting, paving the way for his victory, while Lofven’s Social Democratic Party, the Greens and one independent lawmaker voted for him. All together, they accounted for 175 seats in parliament, the minimum number needed for a majority. The Social Democrats hold 100 seats. One opposition lawmaker from the center-right bloc abstained.

“Because fewer than half of the assembly's members voted no, the assembly has approved the proposal to appoint Stefan Lofven as Prime Minister,” said Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen.

“The Riksdag has given me the support needed to continue to lead Sweden,” Lofven told a news conference and noted that it was an “extremely narrow" vote in parliament.