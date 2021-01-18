Swiss to lift freeze on millions linked to ex-Tunisia leader

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities are preparing to lift a freeze on tens of millions of dollars’ worth of assets linked to former Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, a decade after the longtime autocrat was driven from power in an uprising that set off the so-called “Arab Spring” movement.

The release that could benefit relatives of Ben Ali, who fled with his family to Saudi Arabia in 2011 and died in 2019, has drawn the fury of advocacy groups in Tunisia who say the stash in Swiss banks should go to the Tunisian people.

The assets, totaling 60 million Swiss francs at the time (about $67 million today), were frozen for a maximum of 10 years as part of a Swiss government order that targeted the funds of Ben Ali and nearly 50 of his relatives.

The value of the assets has changed over time based on exchange rates, investment and other factors, the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The department said Swiss authorities repeatedly reached out to Tunisian counterparts before the expiration of the freeze at midnight from Monday to Tuesday.

Many of the assets faced two levels of freeze -- one under the federal 10-year order, and another based on pending criminal proceedings and judicial cooperation agreements, the department said.