 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sydney police say 1996 Olympic swimmer ran drug syndicate
View Comments
AP

Sydney police say 1996 Olympic swimmer ran drug syndicate

{{featured_button_text}}

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller was in custody on Tuesday charged with drug trafficking after Australian police seized methamphetamine valued at 2 million Australian dollars ($1.6 million) and accused him of directing a criminal syndicate.

Police arrested 45-year-old Miller and a 47-year-old man, who has not been named, on Tuesday at their Sydney homes after finding methylamphetamine concealed in eight candles in January, a police statement said.

Miller was the director of a criminal syndicate, Police Detective Superintendent John Watson alleged.

"Others, it will be alleged, are working under his instruction,” Watson said.

The two men were allegedly distributing drugs from Sydney that were bound for regional New South Wales state.

“This was not a small operation,” Watson said. “They were well organized and well financed.”

Miller won a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. He was also a member of the Australian 4 x 100-meter medley relay team in Atlanta which won bronze.

He also won a world championship gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly at Rio de Janeiro in 1995.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures
World

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ripped into the performance of his Cabinet and fired a senior economic official he appointed a month ago, saying they'd failed to come up with new ideas to salvage an economy in decay.

+7
Kosovo's leftist opposition party gains landslide win
World

Kosovo's leftist opposition party gains landslide win

  • Updated

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The left-wing opposition leader who's poised to become Kosovo's next prime minister said Monday that he would push hard for his country to join the European Union, but also urged the bloc to provide an economic aid package to help smooth the path to membership for western Balkan states.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News