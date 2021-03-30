 Skip to main content
Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament
AP

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 file photo Tareq Alaows, who is running to become a lawmaker at the German parliament Bundestag poses in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany. Tareq Alaows who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 and launched his campaign to run in Germany's federal election in September for the Green Party said in a statement Tuesday that he had decided to no longer run for parliament for personal reasons.

 Markus Schreiber

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 and was running for a seat in parliament in his new country's September election said Tuesday that he is withdrawing his candidacy.

Tareq Alaows, who joined the Green party last year and was running as its candidate in a constituency in western Germany in the Sept. 26 vote, said in a statement that he made his decision for personal reasons.

“The high threat level for me but especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy,” Alaows wrote, without elaborating. He also said he experienced a lot of racism during his campaign, which he started early last month.

“My candidacy showed that in all parties in politics and across society, strong structures are needed to confront racism and help those affected,” he said.

Before fleeing to Germany, Alaows participated in peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government while studying law at the University of Aleppo. He also volunteered for the Red Crescent relief group during the civil war and helped register internally displaced people.

After his arrival in Germany, he soon became active in politics again, protesting for more rights and improved living conditions of asylum-seekers in the country.

Alaows, who is fluent in German and works as a legal counselor for asylum-seekers, said he wanted to give a voice to the country’s asylum-seekers in parliament.

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

