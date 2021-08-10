 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Syria's Assad names new Cabinet, few changes in ministries
0 Comments
AP

Syria's Assad names new Cabinet, few changes in ministries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad appointed a new government on Tuesday, leaving most key posts unchanged in the war-torn country, state media reported. The development comes nearly three months after Assad's re-election for another seven-year term.

The vote was described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and Syria's opposition.

According to the state SANA news agency, the new appointments include the ministers of information, internal trade and consumer protection. The ministries of defense, interior and foreign affairs remain unchanged, with the incumbents keeping the posts.

The new Cabinet takes office as Syria struggles with a severe economic crisis, made worse by a meltdown in neighboring Lebanon. More than 80% of Syrians now live below the poverty line. The 29-member government, which includes three women, is the sixth to be formed since the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011.

The fighting, which has killed half a million people, has subsided at this point, leaving Assad’s forces in control of large parts of Syria, mainly thanks to his main backers, Russia and Iran.

At the start of the month, Assad reappointed Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to the post.

Syria's presidential elections in May extended Assad's two-decade presidency. He was sworn in in July.

Separately, SANA reported that a fire that broke out on Tuesday aboard a ship in the western port city of Latakia injured two people. The report said the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Christina Applegate suffering from multiple sclerosis

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea
World

Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.

Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading
World

Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways said Thursday it grounded 13 Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker over the issue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News