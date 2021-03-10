Taiwan bursts with creative pineapple dishes after China ban

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's classic beef noodle soup has taken on a sweet and sour twist.

Taipei chef Hung Ching Lung created a pineapple beef noodle soup at his eponymous restaurant Chef Hung, in what he says is a modest attempt to support Taiwanese pineapple farmers.

The spiky fruit became a politically charged symbol after China banned the import of Taiwan's pineapples on March 1, citing pests. In response, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen kicked off a social media challenge called “Eat Taiwan's pineapples until you burst," calling on people to support the island's farmers.

The campaign has kicked off a pineapple media frenzy, as Taiwanese politicians sought to demonstrate their support for farmers as well as Taiwanese agriculture. Politicians from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Nationalist Party flocked to farms to post pictures with pineapples.

Restauranteurs like Hung rushed to make pineapple-infused dishes. Pineapple shrimp balls, a betel nut pineapple salad and classics like fried rice with pineapple are just some of the dishes being pushed out by restaurants and hotels on the island.

Hung said he and his team spent three days testing ways to incorporate pineapple into beef noodles. It took about 10 attempts.