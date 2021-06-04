Taiwan, feuding with China, gets vaccines from Japan

Taiwan has signed contracts for 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 4.76 million doses of vaccines through COVAX, a U,N, program to distribute vaccines to low and middle-income countries. It is also pursuing the development of its own vaccines, which are currently in mid-stage testing.

However, given global supply constraints and manufacturing delays, it had only about 700,000 doses to vaccinate its population with last month, all AstraZeneca’s shots. Japan reportedly considered sending vaccines to Taiwan through COVAX, but decided the process would take too long.

Tsai accused China last month of blocking Taiwan from getting the Pfizer vaccine through BioNTech, the German co-developer.

“We were almost finished with the contract with the German supplier, but owing to China’ s interference, it’s been delayed so that until now we have no way to complete it,” she told members of her Democratic Progressive Party.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung later said that BioNTech had asked Taiwan to change the word “country” in the press release announcing the deal. Taiwan agreed, but the deal still remains unfinished.