Take a look inside Russia's deep frozen ghost towns

"In this village there is only one apartment building which is not abandoned," she says. "There are no shops, banks, literally nothing."

Passer spoke to some of the people living in the area about what it's like.

"It feels like they are upset that the place where they were born, where they grew up, is dying," she says.

"People who want to move from the region can't sell their apartments and have to leave them."

Some residents hope the Russian government will help them relocate, says Passer, but they tend to be offered homes in Vorkuta, rather than elsewhere in Russia.

She spoke to some people living in the apartment block in Severny that is partly abandoned.

"There is just one family and they are going to be relocated to another apartment in another building soon," she says. The inhabitants told Passer that the broken pipes that brought the ice inside aren't going to be fixed anytime soon, because the block will soon be completely deserted.

Passer's photographs have spread across the world over the past few days, their stark beauty capturing viewer's imaginations, and shining a light on life in this Arctic corner.