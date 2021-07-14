Taliban press advances, take key border post with Pakistan

“The fact is that Afghanistan has been at war for 43 years — it isn’t that Afghanistan has been peaceful and now we are withdrawing and therefore it’s becoming a battleground,” Khalilzad told an online seminar organized by the Beirut Institute. “The Taliban were making progress each year over the last several years while we were still there.”

The Taliban leadership has tried to present a softer image — even saying that once they return to power in Afghanistan, girls can attend school and women will be allowed to work. However, in areas where they have gained control, reports from villagers say women are often being ordered inside, allowed out only when accompanied by a male relative.

In the video circulated by Mujahid, an unidentified Taliban fighter says that while they could have killed the Afghan soldiers at the border crossing, they were ordered by their leadership not to hurt them but to send them home.

The Taliban were expected to bring their senior leaders to the talks in Doha, where the insurgent movement has long maintained a political office.

The negotiations are aimed at ending the violence that has steadily increased since the U.S. signed a deal with the insurgent movement in February last year spelling out the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.