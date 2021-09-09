 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thai leader sacks 2 Cabinet members suspected of disloyalty
0 Comments
AP

Thai leader sacks 2 Cabinet members suspected of disloyalty

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thai leader sacks 2 Cabinet members suspected of disloyalty

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019, file photo, Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao arrive for a group photo with his cabinet members at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand. Thammanat was reported to have plotted for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to lose a parliamentary no-confidence vote last week, and was also controversial because he had been imprisoned for four years in Australia in the 1990s for his part in smuggling heroin into that country.

 Sakchai Lalit

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sacked two Cabinet members on Thursday, including one who was widely reported to have unsuccessfully plotted for him to lose a parliamentary no-confidence vote last week.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao was deeply controversial even before the alleged mutiny attempt for being imprisoned for four years in Australia in the 1990s in a case involving heroin smuggling.

He has also faced other scandals, including a claim that his doctorate in public administration was fraudulently earned. He has rejected all accusations of wrongdoing.

Thammanat won his Cabinet position by being a political power broker capable of turning out the vote in northern Thailand for the governing Palang Pracharath party, and was made party general secretary in June. Because of his reputation, it isn't clear whether his dismissal will strengthen or weaken Prayuth's government.

Palang Pracharath is the military-backed party that nominated former army commander Prayuth as prime minister after the 2019 general election. Prayuth led a military government from 2014 to 2019 after staging a coup.

Deputy Labor Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat was dismissed along with Thammanat, according to an official notice published Thursday in the Royal Gazette. Thai media have reported that she also was involved in last week’s failed plot against Prayuth, which neither the prime minister nor Thammanat publicly acknowledged.

Prayuth and five members of his Cabinet defeated censure motions against them, steadying the government despite its continuing unpopularity for failing to secure adequate supplies of coronavirus vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Austin: al-Qaida may try to regroup in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

+5
UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws
World

UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize stringent residency rules for foreigners, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract visitors and investment.

+15
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
World

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.

+15
Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro
World

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

  • Updated

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state's old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News