Thai users of Clubhouse app warned about political content

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government warned users of the recently introduced Clubhouse voice chat app on Wednesday that they must be careful not to misuse it or face possible legal consequences.

The warning from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society came after many people used the mobile app to listen to a popular self-exiled opponent of the Thai government. Academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun is known for his criticism of the country’s monarchy. People convicted of defaming the royal institution are liable to prison terms of up to 15 years per offense.

Digital Economy Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said the ministry has monitored the Clubhouse app since it was launched and found that some political activists use it to spread what he described as fake news and distorted information.

“Those who misuse the app to violate other people’s rights or cause any loss will be considered to be breaking the law, including the Computer Crime Act,” he said in a statement. “The police and related officials will proceed with legal action against them, the same as with other social media platforms.” The Computer Crime Act has been used to prosecute critics of the government and monarchy, notably for Facebook posts.