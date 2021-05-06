Thailand assures foreign residents they can be vaccinated

With strict travel restrictions in place, many foreign residents would need to make time consuming and expensive trips abroad to get the shots.

“We have followed international practice," he said. “Thais and foreigners including diplomats will be treated equally. ”

Thailand has been very slow and haphazard in its vaccination rollout and showed no sense of urgency until early April, when new infections began sweeping through slums and low-income areas located in and around Bangkok’s central business district.

Less than 2% of all Thais have been inoculated for COVID-19, mostly health workers, but the government says it intends to vaccinate 70% by the end of the year.

Until recently, Thailand had relatively few cases and less than 100 deaths. It only signed deals for the local manufacturing of AstraZeneca vaccines in late 2020, choosing at first only to import China’s Sinovac vaccines.

The effort gained urgency as new cases surged to about 2,000 a day, as deaths began escalating.

On Thursday, Thailand reported 1,911 new cases and 18 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 76,811, with 336 deaths. Of the total cases, 47,948 cases were since April 1, along with most deaths.