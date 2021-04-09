Thailand faces growing outbreak ahead of New Year travel

The current outbreak is the largest the country has seen since one in December that was centered around a fresh food market that employs a number of migrant workers from Myanmar. This time, however, the outbreak has been traced to a number of bars and nightlife venues in the heart of Bangkok, including many popular with the rich and powerful. Cases are now on the rise in at least 20 provinces, with authorities saying some of those infected have a more contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain.

The outbreak — which has infected at least one Cabinet minister and forced a number of others into self-quarantine — is increasing criticism of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government and its handling of the pandemic. While Thailand has only recorded 30,869 infections and 96 deaths since the pandemic began, critics say the government hasn’t done enough with regards to vaccinations or support for people whose livelihoods have been wiped out by the pandemic.

Thailand has vaccinated well under 1% of its 69 million people and has on hand a relatively small supply of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines. While there have been some high-profile vaccination events — including most recently inoculations for workers at now-closed entertainment venues in areas affected by the latest outbreak — there is still no clear time table for when the general public will be able to get a vaccine.