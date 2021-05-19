Thais killed by rocket in Israel part of large workforce

The two workers killed Tuesday were typical of the 18,728 officially registered as of April with Thailand’s Labor Ministry as working in Israel, which hosts the second largest numbers of overseas Thai workers after Taiwan.

“Weerawat had a wife and 21-year-old and 12-year-old daughters. And he also provided for his elderly parents. He went to Israel in 2018 and worked hard, sending money home every month,” said Amphan Aggatut, head of the Thai labor office in Phetchabun province, who visited his family Wednesday.

His widow, Reungrak Sae-lee, told Thai PBS television they had discussed him coming home at New Year’s.

“We talked about what we needed to do, many things. His mom isn’t too well. And his father is getting old and bedridden,” she recalled, sobbing as she spoke. “There are so many things we planned to do.”

Ladda Upahin, a Thai labor official, said Sikarin’s widow, Orathai Gongmareung, said her husband had arrived in Israel only last month and had been working for just a few days after completing a coronavirus quarantine. She said the couple, the parents of two toddlers, had been on the phone when Tuesday’s attack occurred.