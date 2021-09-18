The barbecue king: British royals praise Philip's deft touch

The 95-year-old queen was not interviewed but granted special access to her private film collection. Nor were the spouses of Philip's grandchildren, including Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry, who stepped down from royal duties last year and moved to California, spoke for the first time about how the Duke of Edinburgh gave him the space to talk about serving in Afghanistan. Harry says his grandfather would “never probe” but listen about his two tour of duties to Helmand province during the war in Afghanistan.

“Going off to Afghanistan, he was very matter of fact and just said, ‘Make sure you come back alive’," Harry said. “Then when I came back, there wasn’t a deep level of discussion, more a case of, ‘Well, you made it. How was it?’ That’s how he was.'”

“He was very much a listener, he sort of set the scene for you to be able to share as much as you wanted to share, but he would never probe," he added.

Harry first served in Afghanistan as a forward air controller, during 2007-08, coordinating air strikes on Taliban positions before his presence was revealed by foreign media and he was flown home. He returned in 2012, this time as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner.

Charles also spoke about Philip's dedication to the military.