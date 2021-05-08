The Chinese policy that makes Uyghurs feel like hostages in their own homes

Rosy images of the home stay program heavily promoted in Chinese state media depict the policy as a blend of community service and education.

Videos and social media posts on official accounts show host families and cadres warmly greeting each other as "relatives," cooking meals together, and even sharing beds at night.

But, according to several people who fled the Xinjiang region, when it comes to the home stay program, the hosts are actually hostages.

Collecting information

Under the home stay policy, cadres are sent to live, work and sleep with families in Xinjiang for several days at a time, every one or two months, former residents said.

Because each person in Dawut's house was assigned an official "relative," including children, she said she had to host four officials in her home each visit. "Because my husband is a foreign national, they did not force him to pair up with a relative, but me and three of our children we all had one relative each," she said.

Dawut said her assigned cadre followed her around the house, asking questions, and taking notes that she feared could see her re-imprisoned in China's vast network of detention centers.