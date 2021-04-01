The Dutch went first in 2001; who has same-sex marriage now?

Just two weeks ago, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office declared that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

In the Netherlands, there have been more than 18,000 same-sex marriages since 2001 — about 53% of them between two women, according to the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics. Each year about 400 same-sex marriages break up, the bureau says.

Amsterdam will be celebrating the April 1 anniversary with an online symposium and a “rainbow walk” route along 20 sites considered important in the struggle for LGBTQ rights.

“There are still causes for concern,” the city said. “Because equal rights don’t automatically lead to everybody being treated the same.”

One of the couples married 20 years ago, Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker, told The Associated Press they’d been warmly accepted by their neighbors and associates, though they’re aware that anti-LGBTQ sentiment persists elsewhere.

“For most people, it is no issue any more,” Pasker said. “Oh happy day.”