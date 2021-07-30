The 'gymternet': gymnastics' devoted, sometimes toxic fans

“I feel like they think they have more of a friendship with these athletes, having interacted with them online, than they actually do," she said. "So stuff that you might say to your friends, to make fun of them in a joking way, they’ll say that same stuff to the athletes.”

Both Hopkins and O’Beirne got their start as run-of-the-mill members of the gymternet. And like most, they grew up obsessed with the sport in pre-internet days, with little access to enjoy it directly and few others in their towns as interested as they were.

For some, their love of this sport is deep and personal. O’Beirne’s father was run over by a truck as a boy and lived in pain his whole life. He was introduced to gymnastics at military training, and it was the first exercise that took his discomfort away. He was in awe, and led his daughter to love it, too.

The gymternet was born among these devotees in the internet's early days, on message boards where people searched for ways to watch gymnastics. Other sports like football or basketball were on TV all the time. But before YouTube, gymnastics was hard to find outside of the Olympics.

Scott Bregman remembers scouring the TV listings as boy in Kansas every week, hoping to see gymnastics. He rarely did.