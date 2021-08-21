The Latest: 15 Romanians, 4 Bulgarians evacuated from Kabul

The air base is also receiving flights from the European Union External Action service with other evacuees from Afghanistan airlifted out of Kabul by other EU countries.

EU officials and those of member states like Spain, however, recognize that the main hurdle to getting people out of Afghanistan is helping them reach and gain access to the airport. Spain says that its flights have had empty seats.

Von der Leyen said EU delegation members are constantly at the airport to try and help. “It is very difficult situation, it is changing by the minutes, but there is intense work being done to make the best of a very difficult situation.”

The evacuees that reach Spain’s air base are expected to spend up to three days there before moving to welcome centers in other parts of Spain or continuing their journeys to other European countries.

Sánchez said that the response from other EU members has been positive and that part of those who have arrived have already left for other countries in the bloc.

ISTANBUL — A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 160 evacuees from Kabul landed in Istanbul Saturday, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.