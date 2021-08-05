The Latest: 3 states account for 40% of US hospitalizations

———

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s top health official says the delta coronavirus variant is “sweeping across Mississippi like a tsunami” as the state reported more than 3,000 daily cases virus on Thursday.

“If we look at our trajectory, we see that it’s continuing to increase without any real demonstration of leveling off or decreasing,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a virtual briefing.

Dobbs said 90% of new coronavirus cases in Mississippi are now the delta variant. The state’s major hospital systems are overwhelmed -- 178 new patients were hospitalized in a single day Wednesday -- with almost no ICU beds available for patients, he said.

The state reported 3,164 cases, marking 356,055 since the start of the pandemic. More than 7,600 people have died of coronavirus complications in the state of 3 million.

MONTREAL — Canada’s French speaking province of Quebec plans to impose a vaccine passport following a recent rise in coronavirus infections.

Premier François Legault says the province is on the cusp of a fourth wave and the health minister will announce details in the coming days about how the system will work and when it will begin.