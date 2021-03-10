The Latest: Alaska drops restrictions on who can get vaccine

Large racial and ethnic COVID-19 disparities were seen early in the pandemic, possibly reflecting the demographics of essential workers who weren’t able to comply with stay-at-home orders. Living in multigenerational households also increases risk and is more common in some groups.

Disparities decreased among young people of all racial and ethnic minority groups during the year. In the latter part of the year, the incidence among young Black, Asian and multiracial people was lower than among young white people in the states studied.

The CDC analyzed cases among children and adults younger than 25. The data came from 15 states and Washington, D.C., and included nearly 700,000 cases where race and ethnicity were reported.

BERLIN — The German government says it expects the supply of coronavirus vaccines to rise steadily in the coming month, hitting a peak of nearly 10 million doses a week in July.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert says models used by the government indicate the weekly supply could reach nearly 5 million by the end of April. Germany’s vaccine campaign has lagged behind countries such as Britain and the United States.

By Wednesday, about 5.6 million people in Germany had received at least a first dose of vaccine, compared with 22.6 million in Britain. Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged all Germans will be offered a vaccine before the national election on Sept. 26.

