The Latest: Arizona reports nearly 3,900 cases amid surge

MIAMI — A teenager in a Florida county that leads the state in COVID-19 cases per capita has died.

Jo’Keria Graham died in Columbia County just days before she planned to start her senior year of high school. The 17-year-old was in isolation at her Lake City home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The high schooler loved taking care of younger children and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office. She had seemed to be on the mend and asked her grandparents to bring her breakfast. They were on their way to drop off the food when the girl collapsed in the bathroom earlier this month.

“She was saying, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’,” her grandmother, Tina Graham, said Friday. The teen was buried in her cap and gown.

“We thought she was doing fine. Both of my sons had it, and one of my sons was really really sick and she wasn’t near as sick as he was,” Graham said.

