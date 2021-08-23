The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has been warning Americans to avoid traveling to the airport in part because of concerns about Islamic State fighters.

The extremist group has long declared a desire to attack America and U.S. interests abroad and it has been active in Afghanistan for a number of years, carrying out waves of horrific attacks, mostly on the Shiite minority.

The group has been repeatedly targeted by U.S. airstrikes in recent years, and faced Taliban attacks.

———

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says 11,000 individuals were evacuated from Kabul over the weekend and he remains committed to assisting all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan get out.

Biden added Sunday that his first priority is getting American citizens out of Afghanistan “as quickly and safely as possible.”

In the president’s words: “We’re working hard and as fast as we can to get people out. That’s our mission. That’s our goal.”

Biden also says he is also activating the civilian reserve air fleet provided by commercial airlines to help move evacuees from third country waystations on to the United States.

