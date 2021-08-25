The Latest: Australia says still evacuating despite danger

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia says it has helped evacuate 955 people in five flights from Kabul’s airport overnight as the danger in Afghanistan increased.

Defense Minister Peter Dutton on Wednesday thanked U.S., British and New Zealand defense forces for their help in evacuating 2,650 people including Afghan nationals from the airport since Wednesday last week.

Tuesday was Australia’s most successful day in evacuating people including Afghans who had worked for the Australian government.

“There is more work to be done but, of course, we know the security threats on the ground continue to increase,” Dutton told Parliament.

The government would take the advice of the Australian Defense Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell “as to how long it is possible for us to stay in country to keep our own people safe and help those that have helped us,” Dutton added.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declined to comment on reports that up to 1,200 Afghans with Australian visas had been turned away from the airport.

Dutton said Australia has resettled 8,500 Afghans who helped Australia in the past five years.

———

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN: