The Latest: Bombs kill at least 3 in eastern Afghanistan
AP

The Latest: Bombs kill at least 3 in eastern Afghanistan

  Updated
JALALABAD, Afghanistan — Witnesses say a series of three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province has left at least three dead and 20 wounded,

No one immediately took responsibility for the attack Saturday in Jalalabad, but the increasingly violent Islamic State group affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and are enemies of Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Taliban officials were among the dead and wounded.

Also on Saturday a sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding two people, said police officials. The target of the Kabul bomb was not immediately clear.

— By Shershah Ahmdad

———

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

———

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have replaced the women’s ministry with an all-male “vice and virtue ministry” tasked with enforcing the group’s rigid interpretation of Islam.

The move Saturday was the latest to harken back to the group’s harsh 1990s rule that imposed deep restrictions on women.

The Taliban inside the new ministry said they had not been informed about where or if a new women’s ministry was being planned.

Also on Saturday, staff from the World Bank’s $100 million Women’s Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Program were escorted off the grounds.

A program member, Sharif Akhtar, who was escorted out with his staff, was at a loss to explain how or if the program could continue.

— By Kathy Gannon

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

