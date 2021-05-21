The Latest: California to remove most virus limits in June

So far about 10 % of the nearly 6 million people living in Lebanon have received at least one vaccine since February.

The World Health Organization says the Eastern Mediterranean, which includes Lebanon, has reported a decrease in cases in the last two weeks in 17 out of 22 countries in the region.

Lebanon has registered nearly 538,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,660 confirmed deaths.

———

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand announced its national vaccination rollout for next month and its first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus variant discovered in India.

The government says it will begin its nationwide vaccination campaign on June 7.

An official says 15 cases of the Indian variant were found in a camp for construction workers in Bangkok. The government has banned the arrival of any non-Thais from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal to help prevent the spread of the variant.

The government says a national state of emergency will be extended to the end of July to help contain the virus.

———