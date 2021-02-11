The Latest: California's virus death toll surpasses New York

———

BRUSSELS — With the coronavirus still widely circulating across Belgium, health authorities announced the country is being spared a bad flu season.

Even better, they say there is no flu outbreak this winter as fears of a “twindemic” that would have combined an annual flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic have not been realized.

“Despite the quantity of samples analyzed, the number of positive tests for influenza is much lower than during the previous winters,” the Sciensano public health institute said.

Usually, the number of visits to general practitioners and the number of positive flu tests rise simultaneously from December to a peak between mid-January and mid-March.

Health experts say the low number of flu cases across the globe are likely due to measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, social distancing and more hand washing.

LONDON — AstraZeneca officials say they're working with the University of Oxford to adapt its COVID-19 vaccine to protect against new strains of the virus.

Public health officials are concerned about mutations that may make the virus more resistant to existing vaccines.