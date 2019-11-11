The Latest: Catalan independence supporters block highway

Pedro Sánchez's Socialists again got most votes in Sunday's national ballot but fell far short of the majority it would need to form a government without other parties' support.

———

9:40 a.m.

Protesters following a call to action by a secretive pro-Catalan independence group have closed off a major highway border pass between France and Spain.

The Catalan transportation authority says in a tweet that the blockade affects both sides of the AP7 highway at the major transportation hub of La Jonquera.

The action has been claimed by Tsunami Democratic, a group with anonymous leaders that has organized protests through encrypted messaging apps ever since a dozen Catalan separatist leaders were convicted last month for holding an independence referendum two years ago.

In an online statement, Tsunami Democratic says the protest aims to be "a call for the international community to make the Spanish state understand that the only way is to sit down and talk."

The protest comes a day after Spain's national election.

———

9:30 a.m.