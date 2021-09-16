The Latest: China hosts virtual meeting on Afghanistan

Several hundred staged a rally against the order on Monday, saying they have nowhere else to go and that they had years ago paid former Afghan soldiers under the table for the land.

The Taliban came to the compound after the rally and forced several of the protesters to leave. Their current whereabouts are not known.

Rabia, an Afghan widow who goes by one name, says she lives in a two-room mud house in the compound with her five children. She told The Associated Press she will stay put until the Taliban provide her with another place to live.

“The Taliban want me to leave everything I built and bought behind, where would I go with my children?” she said.

The Taliban have ordered over 2,500 families in the compound to leave their houses and all their belongings so that Taliban fighters can move in.

“The families have received a deadline to leave with just the clothes on our back as soon as possible” said Imran, another resident of the compound.