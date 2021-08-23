The Latest: COVID-19 cases straining Kentucky's hospitals

Officials announced the new policy Monday as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation’s most populous city.

———

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s prime minister is urging people who have not been immunized against COVID-19 to ignore anti-vaccine movements, as an infection surge has forced authorities to reopen field hospitals.

Zoran Zaev told a press conference Monday that a new awareness campaign would focus on refuting fake news on the pandemic.

Authorities say more than a third of the country’s 2 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Last week, Zaev’s government banned access for non-vaccinated people to shopping malls, bars, restaurants, concerts and seminars.

That prompted small protests in the capital, Skopje, and other cities — where many hospitals have filled up with COVID-19 patients, leading to the reopening of emergency field hospitals.

In total, North Macedonia has recorded over 168,000 infections and nearly 5,700 deaths.

