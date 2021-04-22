The Latest: Deal for Sputnik V to manufacture doses in Cairo

In a statement Thursday, the Brit Awards said audience members attending the indoor ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on May 11 will not have to socially distance or even wear face coverings once seated. It said the ceremony will be the first major indoor music event in the country to welcome back a live audience since the coronavirus pandemic erupted more than a year ago.

Instead, as part of the government’s pilot program for resuming live events, attendees will need to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test to enter the venue and will be required to provide details to test and trace authorities and follow travel guidance for getting to and from the venue.

Organizers said they are gifting 2,500 tickets to essential workers from the greater London area to honor their work through “the difficult times” of the pandemic.

The U.K. is slowly easing restrictions following a sharp fall in new coronavirus cases in the wake of a stringent lockdown and the rapid rollout of vaccines.

———

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Norwegian government says it will “lend” all of its 216,000 Astra Zeneca vaccine doses to Sweden and Iceland as long as long as Norway has use of the vaccine on pause.