The Latest: Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, urges Danes leave

Maas said visas for Afghan will also be issued in Germany in future to speed up the process of getting people out of the country.

BRUSSELS — NATO envoys were meeting Friday in Brussels to discuss developments in Afghanistan amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the wake of the relentless Taliban offensive there.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and 30 national ambassadors were taking part in the meeting in Brussels, according to a NATO official who spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations.

“Allies are constantly consulting on the situation on Afghanistan,” the official said, adding that Stoltenberg was “in regular contact with allies and the Afghan authorities.”

“NATO is monitoring the security situation very closely. We continue to coordinate with the Afghan authorities and the rest of the international community,” the official said.

NATO took charge of international security operations in Afghanistan in 2003 – its first major mission outside Europe and North America – aiming to help stabilize the government, build up local security forces and remove a potential rear-base for militant groups.