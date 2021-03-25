The Latest: EU leaders face surge of cases, vaccine issues

A government official said in an interview Thursday that the deadline might have to be extended in light of record-breaking new cases and deaths that has given Hungary the highest death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world in the last two weeks.

“I consider it out of the question that the digital (education) system will remain until the end of the school year, but we’d be somewhat optimistic to think the April 7 opening is set in stone,” State Secretary Zoltan Maruzsa told Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

———

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The coronavirus has interrupted the process of forming a new Dutch government, with one of the two “scouts” mapping out possible coalitions testing positive for COVID-19.

The government information service says that talks scheduled Thursday have been canceled following the positive test recorded by Kajsa Ollongren, who is also caretaker interior minister and deputy prime minister in the outgoing coalition.

Ollongren is the second member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Cabinet to test positive this week, following state secretary for economic affairs and climate Mona Keijzer.