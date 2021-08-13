The Latest: FEMA: Paid $1B to help cover virus funerals

Official figures indicate nearly 70% of Cyprus’ adult population have been fully vaccinated, while 76.3% have received at least their first shot.

———

JERUSALEM — Israel is expanding its coronavirus booster shot program to people over age 50.

Israel was one of the world’s leaders in vaccinating its population early this year. But in recent weeks, it has seen a surge in cases involving the more transmissible delta variant, even among individuals who were thought to be fully vaccinated.

Israel last month began offering a booster shot to people over 60, becoming the first country in the world that uses a Western vaccine to do so. The campaign was expanded on Friday to people over 50 and front-line health care workers.

Health officials in the United States and Europe have not yet recommended booster shots.

World Health Organization officials have urged nations to refrain from administering extra shots, saying it is more important to inoculate the unvaccinated in poorer countries.

———

LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigeria's diplomatic mission in London says it is shutting down for 10 days after two of its officials tested positive for the coronavirus.