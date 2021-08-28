The Latest: France in talks with Taliban over evacuations

PARIS — France is holding discussions with the Taliban and Qatar with a view to retrieving Afghans on France’s list for evacuation who could not get out before France shut down operations at Kabul airport the night before.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the talks Saturday “remain fragile and very provisional.” He spoke at a news conference in Baghdad during the first leg of a two-day visit to Iraq. The emir of Qatar was among leaders present at a regional summit centered on Iraq co-organized by France.

“Our goal is that in the days, weeks months ahead … (France could) proceed with targeted evacuation operations of these men and women whom we identified,” Macron said, suggesting that airlines could be used “with security conditions that remain to be defined.” He did not further elaborate.

Such operations would necessarily take place in a “different framework” from the mass evacuations headed by the United States, which is set to pull out of Kabul on Tuesday. France made its last flight out Friday.

The operations France envisages would be “systematically negotiated with the Taliban,” in particular the security aspect.