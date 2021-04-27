The Latest: France to send gear, oxygen generators to India

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the very rare risks.

The university said Monday that “to the best of our knowledge, this is the first male patient with VITT syndrome in the U.S.” It says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.

———

CAMBRDIGE, Mass. — The French pharmaceutical company Sanofi will help manufacture the Moderna coronavirus vaccine beginning in September, joining other companies assisting with production of one of the three vaccines now approved in the U.S.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Sanofi will handle final manufacturing steps, including filling, inspecting and labeling vaccine vials and packaging them. The deal involves up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine.

Sanofi will do the work at its existing manufacturing plant in Ridgefield, New Jersey.

Moderna earlier this month said it was expanding its partnership with contract manufacturer Catalent by dedicating a new high-speed production line at its Bloomington, Indiana, factory for filling vials with the Moderna vaccine.

In April, Moderna struck an agreement with Baxter International to provide “fill and finish” services and packaging for about 60 million to 90 million doses.

