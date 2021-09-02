The Latest: French children back to school, wearing masks

SOFIA, Bulgaria – Bulgaria’s health minister says the country will introduce stricter control measures for the coming two months because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

Stoycho Katsarov says the situation is serious but still not out of control. Katsarov says the school year will start on Sept. 15 with in-person classes but might switch to online learning if the coronavirus situation deteriorates.

He says remote work is recommended where possible. Language centers, as well as dance and art schools remain open, but with limited attendance. Restaurants and cafes will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Only six people per table can be seated and the staff must wear masks. Nightclubs and discos will be closed.

Bulgaria has seen a surge of daily virus cases over the past month, while only 17 percent of the Balkan country’s 7 million people have been fully vaccinated, placing it last in the European Union.

———

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg called the situation in her country “challenging” and says they had “miscalculated and therefore now were addressing the situation” after the Scandinavian country in recent days has seen a spike in new cases, chiefly among those ages 13 to 19.