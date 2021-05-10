The Latest: Germany OKs J&J, AstraZeneca jabs for all adults

Norway, which like neighboring Denmark has been very cautious with all vaccines, suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 11. Both the J&J and AstraZeneca shots are made with similar technology.

“We believe that this is the right decision,” infection control director at the agency Geir Bukholm said, adding that the virus is under control in Norway.

The agency noted that the Johnson & Johnson jab has “several benefits,” namely offering “good protection against COVID-19 disease, is a single-dose vaccine and can be stored at refrigerator temperature.”

Bukholm said should the government decide to pull the J&J vaccine out of the vaccination program, it will cause a delay of up to two weeks in the vaccination program.

———

BEIJING — A Chinese pharmaceutical company and BioNTech SE, the co-developer of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are setting up a joint venture in China with the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of the shot to protect against COVID-19.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. said in a stock filing on Sunday night that the companies will invest up to $100 million each to set up the venture.