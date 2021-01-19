The Latest: Hawaii says scarcity hinders vaccination efforts

The briefings are conducted with safety protocols, but officials decided to be cautious and self-isolate. The officials will be tested based on guidance from the Vermont Department of Health, and the governor will work remotely.

The statement didn’t say if the 62-year-old Scott or any of the other officials have exhibited symptoms.

———

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee is under self-quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Kustoff said in a statement Tuesday that he tested negative for the virus a day earlier but was still advised to quarantine. He said he is working remotely.

His office did not identify the person he came into contact with.

Kustoff won a third term representing the 8th District in west Tennessee in November. His district includes suburban Memphis and parts of more than a dozen mostly rural counties.

————

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma on Tuesday surpassed 3,000 total deaths due to COVID-19 and the U.S. death toll topped 400,000 since the coronavirus pandemic began.