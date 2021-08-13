The Latest: Italy pushes to get Afghan interpreters out

The Latest developments on Afghanistan, where a weeklong Taliban blitz has taken large swaths of territory just weeks ahead of the final pullout of all American and NATO troops from the war-torn country:

ROME — Italy’s defense minister says his government is moving ahead swiftly on efforts to get Afghan interpreters who have worked for Italy out of Afghanistan as the situation there deteriorates amid the Taliban offensive.

Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on Friday evening that efforts are going forward to transfer the interpreters and their families to Italy safely.

Since June, when Italy formally withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, 228 Afghan interpreters have already been included in Italy’s humanitarian program.

Guerini said in a statement that his government is “following with great attention and apprehension the situation in Afghanistan.’’

He added that in a phone call with Italian Premier Mario Draghi on Friday both the transfer program and the security of the Italian embassy in Kabul were reviewed. Italian officials were working rapidly with the Afghan government to carry out the necessary security checks on the interpreters.