The Latest: Kansas reports biggest COVID-19 surge 3 months

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600, with 535 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Thursday.

———

JACKSON, MISS. -- Officials with the Mississippi Department of Health are advising that people who are 65 and older and those with chronic underlying medical conditions refrain from attending indoor mass social gatherings for the next few weeks because of a rising number of cases of coronavirus in the state — particularly the highly-transmittable delta variant.

“Our collective under-vaccination in the state has put us all at risk, especially the most vulnerable,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Friday during a virtual press briefing.

Mississippi ranks among the last U.S. states for the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 at 31% fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health. Just over 996,500 people in Mississippi are fully vaccinated.

Department of Health officials advised Friday that vulnerable people avoid indoor mass gatherings whether or not they are vaccinated, through at least July 26. They also advised that people who are not vaccinated wear a mask when in public settings.